Ludhiana: Farm unions protest, demand flood relief, accountability

Farm unions under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a demonstration outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Tuesday, demanding comprehensive relief for flood-affected families, compensation for crop losses and accountability for alleged lapses in dam and river management. Farmer unions during a protest outside the DC office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The farmers gathered outside the DC office, raising slogans against both the Centre and the Punjab government. Leaders from various organisations, including BKU (Ugrahan), All India Kisan Sabha, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha and Kirti Kisan Union, jointly submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Farmer leaders Hardev Singh Sandhu and Raghvir Singh Benipal alleged that despite advance warnings of heavy rainfall in late August, the authorities failed to release water from the dams in time. “When the reservoirs overflowed, lakhs of cusecs were suddenly released from Ranjit Sagar Dam, damaging floodgates and submerging villages,” said Hardev Singh Sandhu, one of the SKM leaders.

The unions blamed both the state and the central governments, as well as the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), for criminal negligence that led to the devastation. They demanded a judicial inquiry into the lapses and strict action against officials responsible for “ignoring” safety measures, such as desilting of dams, strengthening of embankments and timely drainage maintenance.

According to union leaders Sudagar Singh Ghudani and Chamkaur Singh Burmi, the floods have claimed nearly 59 lives, destroyed homes, livestock and crops, and left thousands of acres of farmland buried under silt and sand.

Farmers demanded ₹70,000 per acre as compensation for damaged crops, ₹25 lakh and a government job for each family of the deceased, ₹10 lakh for collapsed houses and ₹1 lakh per large animal lost.

They also sought ₹1 lakh per flood-affected labourer family, free seeds and fertilisers for re-sowing and a government-supported crop insurance scheme covering all farmers. The unions further pressed for ₹500 per quintal bonus on paddy affected by disease, interest waivers for a year, and a ₹50,000-crore special flood rehabilitation package from the Centre.

The leaders warned that if the government failed to act, the SKM would intensify its agitation across the state. “This is not just a natural disaster — it’s a man-made tragedy,” said another farmer leader, accusing officials of turning a blind eye to poor infrastructure and illegal mining near riverbanks.