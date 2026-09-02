The Los Angels Dodgers activated three-time All-Star catcher Will Smith from the injured list Tuesday amid a flurry of roster activity that also included the return of All-Star left-hander Justin Wrobleski. Dodgers activate pair of All-Stars in C Will Smith, LHP Justin Wrobleski

Catcher Dalton Rushing also was reinstated from the IL, while infielder Alex Freeland was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

With MLB rosters expanding by two on Tuesday, the Dodgers made a pair of corresponding moves when they optioned outfielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment.

The current roster configuration gives the Dodgers three catchers, along with Hunter Feduccia, although Rushing is expected to be limited to a left-handed bat off the bench, or possibly designated hitter duty, because of a right elbow injury.

Smith, 31, has been out since early June with what was originally called minor neck inflammation. He was later diagnosed with an inflamed cervical disk in his neck.

He was batting .249 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 52 games and is a career .263 hitter with 134 home runs and 465 RBIs in 774 games over eight seasons with the Dodgers.

Smith has been on the Los Angeles roster for three World Series titles in a six-year span.

Rushing, 25, was batting .253 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in his second major league season. He has been out for a month with a slight UCL tear in his right elbow but did not undergo surgery.

Wrobleski, 26, was 11-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 21 appearances this season while earning his first All-Star Game nod. He went on the IL with left forearm inflammation after he pitched to an 8.69 ERA in four starts from July 28-Aug. 15.

Freeland, 25, batted .231 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 72 games earlier this season.

Thomas, who made his Dodgers debut Aug. 22, was batting .211 with three RBIs in seven games with Los Angeles as he played in center field with Andy Pages on the injured list.

Rortvedt, 28, was reacquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline but batted just .185 in 16 games. He began the season with the New York Mets organization after first joining the Dodgers via trade in 2025.

Also on Tuesday, Los Angeles traded right-hander Jose Rodriguez to the Toronto Blue Jays for right-hander Sebastian Rodriguez in a swap of minor leaguers.

Jose Rodriguez, 25, was 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 21 appearances this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Sebastian Rodriguez, 20, went 4-0 with a 6.00 ERA in seven relief appearances for Toronto's squad in the Dominican Summer League.

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