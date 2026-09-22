Noida man found dead in Sector 34 drain, police to probe if car crash killed him

A day after the body of an unidentified man was found in a drain next to a car that had crashed into a divider and overturned in Noida’s Sector 34, police are investigating whether the vehicle ran over the man during the accident, throwing him into the drain, or whether its occupants dumped his body there to evade police, people aware of the probe details said on Monday. The unidentified man, believed to be in his 50s, was found with multiple injuries and fractures, according to the post-mortem report. (HT Photo)

The car’s two occupants, who allegedly were under the influence of alcohol at the time, have been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving. Police said neither reported details about the unidentified man after the accident.

Body found in drain next to car The body was found on Sunday in the drain next to the crashed Renault Scala, raising suspicion that the man may have come in contact with the vehicle during the crash. The post-mortem report, received late Sunday, found that the man died of antemortem injuries and had suffered multiple injuries, including fractures.

“Late on Sunday, we received the post-mortem report of the deceased, and it was found that he died of antemortem injuries. The report further mentioned that he sustained multiple injuries, including fractures,” said Umesh Kumar Naithani, station house officer, Sector 24.

Also read: Man found dead near Noida Sector 34 after car crashes into drain

Police examine two possible sequences of events Investigators privy with the case details, who asked not to be identified, said the probe is focused on determining the sequence of events at the spot. “Either he was thrown into the drain in the accident, or the occupants had dumped the body inside the drain to save themselves as they left the spot without alerting police,” an officer said.

The suspects have been detained and police are also working to identify the deceased, a man believed to be in his 50s.

The incident occurred early Saturday when car, travelling at high speed, crashed into a divider and overturned next to the drain in Sector 34. When police reached the spot, they found the car overturned, but its occupants missing.

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Driver identified as 19-year-old gym trainer The investigation revealed that the car was being driven by a 19-year-old gym trainer from Barola in Noida’s Sector 49. His friend, a man in his early 20s who works as a sanitation worker with the Noida Authority, was in the passenger seat. Both suffered minor injuries and allegedly left the spot without informing police.

During the investigation, police found the body inside the drain next to the vehicle.

Based on the circumstances and post-mortem findings, they registered a case on Monday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against both men.

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“The deceased was wearing shorts and a vest. As no documents were recovered from his possession, all police stations in the district and surrounding districts have been informed. His photographs have also been circulated,” Naithani said.

An officer involved in the investigation said the 19-year-old had borrowed the car from a neighbour. According to the driver, he had been driving around the city because his friend was upset over an issue.