Noida: Protest over crackdown on illegal power connections enters day 15

NOIDA: The protest against the local power discom’s apparent action over illegal electricity connections in colonies along the Hindon floodplain entered its 15th day on Monday, with around 35 people observing an indefinite fast. According to protesters, the discom’s enforcement action since August has affected residents of around 42 colonies. (HT Photo)

Residents participating in the protest near Parthala in Noida’s Sector 122 are demanding a written assurance from the government and administration on power supply to floodplain colonies, saying the agitation will continue until then.

According to protesters, the discom’s enforcement action since August has affected residents of around 42 colonies.

“The lack of electricity amid this summer heat is causing great hardship to children as well as the elderly. We will not call off our agitation based on verbal assurances,” a resident said.

Officials from the discom, meanwhile, said they are not terminating any illegal connections, even as discussions are underway with protesters to work out a way forward.

An executive engineer with PVVNL, Noida, overseeing the operation, said that around 2,000 electricity connections had already been released in the affected areas, while cases involving temporary supply or restoration of earlier connections were being examined individually.

“No disconnections are taking place now. The public pressure increased considerably and the law-and-order situation had also become quite difficult, that is why the remaining cases are being dealt with separately,” the official, who sought to remain anonymous, said.

“We have also spoken to the protesters and told them to share their concerns. We are taking up those concerns. A decision on any issue can take some time,” the official added.

The enforcement drive launched in August resulted in thousands of unauthorised connections being disconnected, triggering protests by residents who alleged that legitimate consumers had also lost electricity.