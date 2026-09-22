Ghaziabad police arrest man for killing associate by pushing him off train

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly pushed his friend from a moving train, causing his death, on September 16, police said on Monday. Police said the accused committed the crime to avoid an inquiry into a fraud case worth about ₹1 crore. (Representational image)

Police said the accused committed the crime to avoid an inquiry into a fraud case worth about ₹1 crore.

Officials from Vijay Nagar police station said the accused and the deceased, 30, both residents of Pilibhit, were travelling to Delhi after being served notices to appear before the CB-CID for questioning.

“A team had gone to Pilibhit on September 9 for inquiry and served them notices. In 2024, the accused had obtained several documents from the deceased on the pretext of starting a business and used them to open a bank account. About ₹1 crore was later transferred into the account, which led agencies to suspect fraud and initiate an inquiry,” said Dharam Pal, station house officer (SHO) of Vijay Nagar police station.

The FIR, seen by HT, states that the suspect and the deceased boarded a train on September 15 and were travelling to Delhi.

“In the early hours of September 16, when the train was passing through Ghaziabad, the accused pushed his friend out of the train. The body was identified and an FIR was registered on September 19. Police arrested him on Sunday from Vijay Nagar,” the SHO added.

The body was found on the outer of Ghaziabad junction in Kaila area.

The deceased’s father said in the FIR, “I suspect that the suspect pushed my son to death to evade the fraud case inquiry.”

An FIR was registered under BNS Sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“They were served notices by the CB-CID and were headed to Delhi. The suspect allegedly pushed his friend from the train in between and caused his death,” said DCP Dhawal Jaiswal.