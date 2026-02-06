Ludhiana: F&CC clears over 50 proposals, waste mgmt may cost ₹1k crore

The Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, during a meeting at the Mayor camp office near Rose Garden on Thursday, cleared around 50 proposals related to civic development and administration. As many as 55 proposals were placed and most of the resolutions were approved. Detailed discussions were held on major infrastructure and sanitation projects. Municipal corporation officials stated that Ludhiana has around 95 wards with an estimated population of nearly 20 lakh, generating a large quantity of solid waste daily. (HT Photo for representation)

One of the major issues taken up during the meeting was the integrated solid waste management project, proposed to be executed through a public-private partnership. Notably, civic officials have floated tenders for the project which includes collection, transportation, processing and disposal of municipal waste. Later, the officials placed the matter before the F&CC to obtain formal approval.

Sources said the authorities are keen to ensure that the project moves ahead smoothly. Further approvals will be sought in the upcoming General House meeting. The civic body is working to strengthen the waste management arrangements in the city in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) from time to time.

At present, the MC has arrangements with private agencies for lifting garbage from 32 secondary collection points and processing fresh waste. Earlier, the corporation had prepared an estimate of ₹169 crore for door-to-door garbage collection, which was approved by the Chief Engineers' Committee. However, no agency was finalised for the project at that time.

To strengthen the system, the civic body has now prepared a fresh proposal that includes door-to-door collection, segregation and scientific processing of municipal waste. Preliminary estimates suggest that the project may require an annual expenditure of around ₹140 crore to ₹150 crore. If implemented for eight years (as mentioned in the proposal), the total expenditure is likely to range between ₹1,100 crore and ₹1,200 crore.

Officials have fixed February 9 as the last date for submission of tenders for the waste management project, but the deadline is likely to be extended due to an inadequate response from bidders so far.

Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar confirmed that most of the proposals placed before the committee were approved but avoided sharing detailed information regarding specific projects.