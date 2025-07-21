Ludhiana: Ferozepur man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

The Tibba police booked a Ferozepur resident for raping a 27-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. The accused has been identified as Monty of Ferozepur Cantt. The woman also alleged that the accused started threatening her. (HT Photo)

The woman, who is a resident of Tibba Road, stated that she met the accused during a wedding and befriended her. The woman added that the accused established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her.

The woman also alleged that the accused started threatening her.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that a first information report (FIR) under Sections 64, and 351(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.