Ludhiana: Fire cases on rise, over 1,200 reported in 1 year

The district has recorded a rise in fire incidents in 2025, putting the spotlight once again on fire safety preparedness across the city. While around 1,100 fire calls were received in 2024, the number has crossed 1,200 in 2025, according to fire officials. According to officials, eight to nine major fire incidents were reported in 2025. (HT Photo)

Officials said the continuous increase is a matter of concern, especially as many incidents were reported from congested residential and commercial pockets. Fire officers said eight to nine major fire incidents were reported in one year alone, including factory and godown fires where flames raged for several hours. In many cases, firefighters had to struggle to reach the spot and carry out rescue and control operations in challenging conditions.

Officials said their biggest struggle remains traffic congestion. Narrow and encroached roads, wrong parking and traffic jams often delay the movement of fire tenders.

“Many times our vehicles get stuck in traffic when we are rushing to the spot.

These few minutes are very crucial in controlling the fire. Residents should give way immediately and roads must be kept clear,” a Dinesh, fire officer said.

Another serious issue is the shortage of staff. Fire officials said the existing manpower is under pressure due to the high volume of calls, including emergency rescues and accident response, apart from fire incidents.

The department has also demanded hydraulic and compact fire vehicles that can easily enter narrow streets and crowded colonies. “Many areas have very small lanes where large fire tenders cannot enter. Special vehicles are needed to improve response time,” an official added.

Officials are also troubled by daily blank or prank calls. Officials said callers sometimes dial the fire control room for issues like mobile phone recharge problems or cab booking queries. “These unnecessary calls waste time and block phone lines meant for emergencies. People must act responsibly,” officials said.

More than 1,000 fire safety no objection certificates (NOCs) were issued to commercial buildings, housing projects, institutions and other premises in 2025. Officials said this shows that awareness among builders and owners is slowly increasing, though much more needs to be done.

Additional divisional fire officer Jaswinder Singh said there has been a slight rise in the number of cases compared to last year. “More than 1,200 fire incidents took place this year and fire incidents have increased slightly this year,” he said, adding that the department is continuously working to strengthen its response.

Officials and residents said poor electrical wiring, overloading, storage of inflammable material and lack of fire safety equipment continue to be the main reasons behind such incidents. Fire officers have urged households, commercial establishments and factories to keep extinguishers and follow safety norms strictly.