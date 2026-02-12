Ludhiana: Five injured as guests clash at pre-wedding event, 22 booked

At least five people, including two women, suffered injuries after two groups of guests indulged in a scuffle during a pre-wedding function in Indirapuri on Tuesday. The accused also vandalised the household things. The police have registered an FIR against 22 people. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Vinay, 28, of Tajpur Bet village of Jamalpur, his wife, father-in-law Harbilas Kumar, mother-in-law and another relative. Sukhdev Singh of Barota road, Shimlapuri, his son Harman Singh alias Honey and 20 others, who are yet to be identified, are among those booked.

Complainant Vinay said he along with his wife and other relatives went to a ladies sangeet event in the house of one of his relatives. He added that when they were dancing, the accused turned up and deliberately pushed them out of the dance floor. When he objected to it, the accused started abusing him and left the function when the other guests intervened. Vinay alleged that the accused returned with their aides, assaulted them with sharp weapons and fled, leaving them injured. The whole incident was captured on the camera. After the videos of the clash went viral, police swung into action.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (City 4) Jashandeep Singh Gill said it was a clash between relatives. The division number 7 police slapped Sections 115(2), 118, 126(2), 351(2), 191 (3), 190, 324(4) and 333 of the BNS.

The ADCP added that the medical examination report of the injured is pending. More sections could be added in the FIR according to the medical examination report. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.