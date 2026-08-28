Ludhiana: Food supply employees call off 5-day strike after govt assurance

Food supplies inspectors and assistant food supply officers (AFSOs) across Ludhiana resumed their duty on Thursday, ending a five-day strike that had disrupted the functioning of the food supplies department since August 19. Food supplies employees during a meeting with consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT)

The agitation was withdrawn after a meeting between the inspectorate food supplies union Punjab and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak in Chandigarh, where the government assured the union of action on several long-pending demands.

The strike had affected routine work at food supply offices across Ludhiana and other districts, with more than 2,500 inspectors and AFSOs across Punjab staying away from work. The employees had protested against salary deductions and recoveries imposed on inspectors, particularly in cases where delays were linked to the non-receipt of quality and quantity certificates from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

During the meeting, the minister assured the union that such recoveries and salary deductions would be reviewed and that employees would not face unnecessary cuts in pay. The government also accepted the long-pending demand for conveyance allowance for inspectors who undertake field visits. In-principle approval was also given for providing laptops to inspectors to facilitate official work and improve efficiency during procurement operations.

The union had also raised concerns over inadequate infrastructure and logistical support, particularly as inspectors continue to handle field duties amid staff shortages. Following the assurances, union leaders announced the withdrawal of the agitation and directed all inspectors and AFSOs to immediately return to work.

The resumption of duty is expected to restore normal functioning at Ludhiana’s food supply offices, with routine departmental work and field operations now set to resume. Union leaders said the government’s response to their demands was positive.