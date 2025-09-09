Ludhiana: From rags to rights, slum kids rewrite future with education

Literacy has unlocked the gates of education, awareness and opportunity for slum children who once toiled as domestic helps alongside their mothers or picked rags to earn a few rupees for survival. With the efforts of a city-based advocate, these young minds are now appearing for examinations through open schooling, learning computer skills and dreaming of a brighter, dignified future, not just for themselves, but for their families as well. Children from slum areas attending a computer class being organised by an NGO in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A 16-year-old Roshni, who moved to Ludhiana from Bihar, never had a chance to join any school board. Her mother works as domestic help and took her daughter along. “When I joined these classes, I knew nothing. Now I know what the Constitution is, what administration means, and I have cleared class three and Class 5 examinations through open school,” Roshni said proudly.

The classes do not stop at basic literacy. In the afternoons, students are given computer training so they can stay ahead in a digital age. 11-year-old Reshma, whose father is a ragpicker, shared how this has changed her world. “Girls in our home never went to school. But now I come here with my sister. I can type on the computer and even learning how to make a presentation. I keep telling other children in our slum to join too,” she said.

This initiative, started in 2014 by Hari Om Jindal, has already educated thousands of children and continues to give them not just lessons from books but also awareness about their rights and responsibilities as citizens. “Instead of A for Apple, we teach them A for Administration and B for Ballot Box. Today, we have four teachers who take classes in batches, and the children appear for exams through open schooling,” he said.

Punjab’s literacy rate stands at 75.84% as per the 2011 census, and the government has already introduced the New India Literacy Programme to address illiteracy among people above 15 years. Educationists believe such community efforts are equally vital. Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, said, “Literacy is not just about reading and writing, it is the power that breaks the chains of poverty, awakens awareness and gives every child the courage to dream beyond their circumstances. It changes their outlook, makes them aware, and gives them a chance at a better life.”