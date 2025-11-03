Ludhiana: Garbage pile-up irks mechanics, truck drivers at Transport Nagar

The mechanics and other businesses at Transport Nagar have been struggling with garbage lying around in the open, with little to no efforts at cleaning and the stench that it brings. Garbage lying in open at Transport Nagar in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

“There is a lot of open space for trucks and over vehicles to park. These plots are just open dustbins. The eateries in the area dump their waste food and other things in the open. There are flies everywhere and the stench is hard to bear at times,” said Manpreet Singh, who runs a truck repair workshop in the area.

Mandeep claimed that there were sweepers from the municipal corporation to pick up the garbage and take it to designated dumping grounds.

However, he said that a few vans did come to the area to pick up garbage from a few shops, but the garbage is lying around “pretty much everywhere.”

“What is the fun of picking garbage from a few shops when the entire place is a giant dump?” he asked.

Vajinder Singh, a truck driver who keeps coming to the workshop here, complained that there were very few public toilets in the area, due to which they have to urinate in the open.

“This place is already full of stench anyway. Without many toilets, some parts of it are no better than open toilets,” he said.

Another driver, Ajeet, said, “We come here usually. We have to wait for long as it takes for heavy vehicles to get serviced. It is so hard to sit and eat in the open here. There are flies and mosquitoes everywhere. This will only increase the risk of us contracting some infection due to this filth.”

Sanitation officer, Ludhiana municipal corporation, when approached for a comment, said, “We will have the garbage removed soon.”