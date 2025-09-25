Ludhiana: House portion of peddling accused demolished

The Ludhiana City police, in coordination with the municipal corporation, demolished a portion of the house of a woman, who has been facing cases of drug peddling, in Peeru Banda area of Salem Tabri on Wednesday. The peddler, Sonia Nachi, has at least nine cases of drug peddling against her. She is currently on bail. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-I) Sameer Verma said the action was taken under the anti-drug programme launched by the Punjab government — Yudh Nasheyan Virudh. (HT Photo)

