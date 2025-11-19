Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Ludhiana: Illegal bundh built to divert Sutlej’s course

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 06:20 am IST

Mining department complaint leads to police action after unauthorised sand embankment discovered near Akkuwal village

An illegal 155-metre-long kuchha bundh has been found built on the Sutlej River in Sidhwan Bet near Akkuwal village—an act that could have dangerously altered the river’s natural course, putting thousands of lives and livelihoods at risk.

Mining department complaint leads to police action after unauthorised sand embankment discovered near Akkuwal village. (HT Photo)
The Sidhwan Bet Police have registered an FIR after the mining department filed a complaint over the issue. Officials say the embankment could have dangerously altered the river’s natural course, putting thousands of lives, homes and livelihoods at risk.

The discovery comes just months after the Sutlej’s fury caused devastating floods in several riverbank villages. Despite the recent trauma, unidentified individuals managed to secretly build a five-feet-wide sand embankment in the river, raising serious questions about monitoring and enforcement in this flood-prone belt.

Mining officials suspect the construction may be linked to illegal sand-mining operators, who allegedly attempt to divert river flow to accumulate sand at specific points for easier extraction. However, some officials also believe a few villagers, who have sown poplar trees along the riverbank, may have attempted to redirect the water to protect their crops.

Karampreet Singh, junior engineer-cum-mining inspector, drainage department, who lodged the complaint, said he was alerted by locals about unusual activity on the riverbed. “When we reached the site, we saw a long kuchha bundh created by piling up massive quantities of sand. The intention was clearly to change the river’s course,” he said.

Villagers, already recovering from the recent floods, expressed anger and concern. “If the river shifts course again, our homes and fields won’t survive the next blow,” a local resident said, questioning the absence of authorities during the days-long construction. “Where were the mining and police officials?” they asked.

Inspector Hira Singh, SHO of Sidhwan Bet police station, said that an FIR under Section 52(c) of the Punjab Canal and Drainage Act, 2023, and Section 326(C) of the BNS has been registered against unidentified accused.

No heavy machinery was found at the site, suggesting that the embankment was built manually, he said, adding that the probe into the case is underway.

