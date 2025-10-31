Ludhiana: Illicit relationship behind murder of labourer, say kin

A day after the murder of a labourer in Kasabad village, the victim’s kin alleged illicit relations behind the killing. The brother of the victim claimed that the murder victim had developed illicit relations with a married woman. He alleged that the husband of the woman murdered his brother. Murder victim Suraj Kumar alias Manish. (HT Photo)

The Salem Tabri police have already initiated an investigation. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination. The police suspected that after hacking the man with sharp-edged weapons, the accused shot him dead. Later, the accused dumped the body in Kasabad village after stuffing it in a gunny bag.

The victim has been identified as Suraj Kumar alias Manish, 24 of Kailash Nagar. Ashwani Kumar, brother of the victim, said Manish worked at a factory. He had been missing since October 27. Ashwani said Manish was in a relationship with a woman from his factory and was murdered by her husband after he discovered the affair. The woman, originally from Sitamarhi, had reportedly been sent to her village days before the incident.

Manish’s friend Manoranjan told police that the woman’s husband befriended the victim to trap him. “He forced him to drink liquor, locked the room and assaulted him. Manish was shot twice and his throat was slit,” he said.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Salem Tabri police station, said the police are exploring all the angles and will solve the case very soon.