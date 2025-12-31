Ludhiana: In Vidhan Sabha, Ayali opposes proposal on MC limit expansion

Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has opposed the present form of the proposal to include 110 surrounding villages in the limits of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. Raising the issue in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Ayali said that only those villages, which have already urbanised and lie immediately next to the city, should be added to the civic body, while far-flung rural areas must not be included. Ayali said many panchayats have already passed resolutions opposing the plan. (HT Photo)

Ayali said many panchayats have already passed resolutions opposing the plan. He cautioned the state government that, just as it had to withdraw the land pooling policy, it may once again face public pressure if it proceeds with extending the MC limits without taking rural residents into confidence.

He argued that including semi-urban villages in the corporation would not place much financial burden on the MC because these areas already have urban-type development. But adding remote rural villages would increase the civic body’s liabilities without ensuring matching benefits to residents. He also alleged that villagers fear that the move is aimed at taking control of panchayat land.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, taking to social media, termed it a “back-door attempt” to grab common village land after the failure of the land pooling plan. Badal said the decision would burden villagers with house tax, water and sewerage charges while they still lacked basic facilities.

Process to take nearly two years: MC Commissioner

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the proposal is still at a preliminary stage and a detailed process will follow. “This is just the initial stage as every panchayat is going to submit their objection or consent and the department is going to make different wards and conduct different surveys for this. It will take around two years for this,” he said.

He added that the final decision would be taken only after public consultation, surveys and approval from the competent authorities.