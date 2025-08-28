Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Kin threaten protests if culprits not arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 04:20 am IST

The Valmiki community has formed a five-member committee, including AAP leader Vijay Danav, Ashwani Sahota, Naresh Dhingan, Nand Kishor, and Balwinder Bitta, to lead talks with police

The murder of gangster Kartik Baggan has snowballed into a law-and-order flashpoint in the city. His family and members of the Valmiki community have warned the police to arrest his assailants within 24 hours—or face a complete Ludhiana bandh on Friday, including the closure of government offices.

Kartik Baggan, who faced four criminal cases and was out on bail, was shot dead Saturday night at Sunder Nagar chowk. (HT Photo)
Kartik Baggan, who faced four criminal cases and was out on bail, was shot dead Saturday night at Sunder Nagar chowk. (HT Photo)

Baggan, who faced four criminal cases and was out on bail, was shot dead Saturday night at Sunder Nagar chowk. Four bullets were pumped into him, killing him on the spot. On Wednesday, his family refused to allow a post-mortem, demanding immediate arrests.

The Valmiki community has formed a five-member committee, including AAP leader Vijay Danav, Ashwani Sahota, Naresh Dhingan, Nand Kishor, and Balwinder Bitta, to lead talks with police. “The deadline is clear—if the accused are not caught by Thursday, Ludhiana will be shut down on Friday. Not even the Police Commissioner’s office will be allowed to open,” declared Vicky Sahota.

Meanwhile, the Gopi Ghanshampuria gang has publicly claimed responsibility via Instagram, citing old enmity and abusive phone calls from Baggan. Police are also probing whether a recent clash—where Baggan allegedly thrashed a youth from Amarpura—sparked the murder.

ADCP Devinder Chaudhary, in charge of the north sub-division, confirmed that the accused have been identified and raids are underway. “We are hot on their heels,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Kin threaten protests if culprits not arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On