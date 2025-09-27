Ludhiana: Livestock health worries farmers post floods

The Pashu Palan Mela at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) opened with fewer visitors than last year, but what stood out this time was the flood-driven anxiety among farmers about livestock health. Veterinary experts said that the recent floods in the state have triggered a sharp rise in queries related to animal ailments, particularly those caused by prolonged deprivation of green fodder. A new fish variety, thornless sea bass was introduced having the ability to capture a significant market share. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“The footfall has been low as compared to previous years as farmers from flood-affected areas refrained from visiting the mela,” said veterinary expert Taran Brar. “Most of the queries are related to impaction. During floods, livestock survived on dry roughage without green fodder for days, which has led to digestive problems. In the coming months, we expect more such cases.”

Brar explained that feeding green fodder without chopping is the most effective solution to ease digestion. While silage could have been an alternative, he said flood water damage and fungal infections have made silage unsafe and unavailable in many affected regions. Veterinary teams from the university, he added, have been visiting such areas to guide livestock farmers on safe feeding practices.

Apart from digestive issues, this season’s humidity and moisture have led to another challenge- tick-borne diseases. Ticks thrive in rainy, moist conditions, and farmers need to be alert about timely treatment and prevention,” Brar added.

Vet varsity unveils thornless sea bass

Adding to the attraction, the vet varsity has introduced a new fish variety, thornless sea bass. Traditionally a brackish water species, the fish has now been successfully adapted to freshwater, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement.

What makes this development even more striking is its thornless nature, a feature that is expected to give it a strong edge in both domestic and international markets. “Thornless fish is widely preferred by consumers. Its fillets are in high demand, and this variety fits perfectly into modern processing and value-addition industries,” said Meera Ansal from GADVASU’s fisheries department.

She added that the fish holds immense potential for recirculatory aquaculture systems (RAS). “With its ease of processing and high consumer appeal, this thornless sea bass has the ability to capture a significant market share,” Ansal noted.

The innovation was made possible with the support of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Central Institute for Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), Tamil Nadu, whose expertise played a pivotal role in adapting the species to freshwater conditions.