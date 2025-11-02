Ludhiana: Man impersonates finance dept official, cheats city resident of ₹2.23 lakh

Police have booked a man identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of New Janta Nagar, for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹2.23 lakh by impersonating an employee of the state finance department. The accused allegedly deceived the complainant by claiming he could use his ‘official influence’ to help settle a financial matter. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint filed in August by Upkar Singh Bedi, a resident of Sant Isher Singh Nagar, the accused introduced himself as a finance department employee and produced a forged official identity card to gain his trust.

Bedi stated that Kumar befriended him and later sought financial help, citing domestic and personal problems. Believing his claims, Bedi transferred ₹2.23 lakh to him. However, despite repeated requests, the accused failed to return the money.

After several unsuccessful attempts to recover the amount, Bedi approached the police, following which an FIR was registered at Division No. 5 police station.

Police said the accused not only fabricated the ID card but also misled courts by making false statements in various cases, projecting himself as a government official.

During investigation, it was found that Kumar had deliberately posed as a government employee and used the fake identity to cheat the complainant for personal gain.

Investigating officer Dharamvir Singh said, “We are investigating the matter and verifying whether the accused has duped others using similar tactics.”