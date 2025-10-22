Ludhiana: Man shot at after verbal spat, accused on the run

Tension gripped Ram Nagar area in Jamalpur on Tuesday afternoon after a 22-year-old labourer was shot in the shoulder after a verbal dispute between two local groups spiraled into violence. The victim, identified as Asgar, was rushed to the civil hospital and later referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded when Asgar accompanied his friend Om to settle a quarrel that the latter had earlier with two local youths, Pradeep Kumar alias Billa and Vikas, both residents of the same locality. However, instead of reconciliation, the meeting turned hostile. During the heated exchange, one of the accused allegedly drew a weapon and opened fire, leaving Asgar injured as the duo fled the scene.

Hearing the gunshot, locals rushed to help the injured labourer and informed the police. A team from Jamalpur police station, led by station house officer (SHO) inspector Balwinder Kaur, reached the spot and began preliminary investigations.

“Initial findings indicate that both Pradeep Billa and Vikas are known troublemakers in the area and have multiple FIRs registered against them,” said inspector Kaur. “They are often involved in street fights and creating disturbances. We are still verifying whether Asgar had any personal enmity with them or if he was caught in the middle while trying to help his friend.”

Police suspect that an illegal country-made pistol was used in the firing. “Once the victim’s statement is recorded, a case will be registered, and raids will be conducted to nab the accused,” inspector Kaur added.

Factory worker found dead on Diwali night

A 27-year-old factory worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Panj Peer Road late Diwali night, leaving his family and neighbours in shock. The deceased, identified as Amit Kumar, was discovered lying unconscious near his house with a deep wound on his head.

According to his family, Amit had stepped outside to meet some acquaintances during the Diwali celebrations. “He was standing outside the house when we last saw him. A while later, we found him lying on the road, bleeding from his head,” said one of his relatives. Amit was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

While locals have alleged that Amit sustained a gunshot wound, the police have urged patience until the autopsy report confirms the cause of death.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at the PAU police station, said, “The victim had a visible head injury. However, our preliminary probe suggests that he might have fallen, resulting in a fatal head injury. The exact cause of death will be clear once the postmortem report is received.”