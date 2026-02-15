Ludhiana: Man ‘thrashed’ by loan recovery agents, police on hunt for two

Employees of a private bank have been booked for allegedly confining and assaulting a customer over pending vehicle loan installments. The ASI added that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Rahish, a resident of New Star Colony on Jagirpur Road. One of the accused has been identified as Vipan, a resident of Jagirpur Road, Navin. Officials said efforts were being made to identify his accomplice.

In his complaint, Rahish said he had taken a loan from a private bank to purchase a motorcycle. Owing to financial difficulties, he failed to pay two installments. He alleged that on February 9, the accused called him to their office at Surya Complex near Bhai Bala Chowk on the pretext of discussing the loan matter.

As soon as he reached the office, the accused allegedly began pressuring him to clear the pending installments immediately. When he expressed his inability to arrange the money on the spot and sought time, the accused reportedly confined him inside the office and did not allow him to leave. He further alleged that he was prevented from contacting his family members and was severely beaten up.

According to the complainant, he was held captive for nearly three hours and was released only after being threatened with dire consequences upon his failure to repay the amount. Following the incident, he approached the police and submitted a written complaint.

ASI Raj Kumar, the investigating officer, said that after a preliminary inquiry, a case under Sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

The ASI added that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.