Ludhiana: Mid-day meal workers seek safety provisions, health cover

After a recent incident where a 50-year-old mid-day meal worker died while preparing food in the kitchen of Government Primary/Middle School, Machhiwara Kham, on Tuesday, the workers in the state demand for adequate safety provisions along with an assurance of compensation in case of such accidents during the working hours. Punjab union secretary Mamta Sharma said the schools have both the cylinders and mud chulha for cooking, but the department had instructed not to use the chulha due to the pollution concerns. (HT File Photo)

According to school staff and district education officer (elementary), the woman died of sudden drop in blood pressure rather than the injuries, which was being challenged by the mid-day meal workers’ union.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Union’s district president Parveen Kumari said, “We demand a compensation of ₹10 lakh from the government for family of the deceased. We are already working at such a low salary without any benefits, rather, for extended working hours. In return, we only receive an assurance in every meeting that has been conducted till date.”

Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) member, Rajinder Jadiali, who is also the finance secretary of Democratic Mulazim Front (DMF), said there have been many accidents in the past as well, but they usually go unnoticed. He said, “Out member met the family of deceased, the doctors said that 50% of her body was burnt, but the people of the village claimed it to be more.” Recently, a mid-day meal worker was expelled by the school staff without setting up an inquiry team against the directions of the department, he added.

Punjab union secretary Mamta Sharma said the schools have both the cylinders and mud chulha for cooking, but the department had instructed not to use the chulha due to the pollution concerns. Still, the mid-day meal workers in the schools of rural areas are expected to collect wood and work on chulhas rather than gas cylinders. In case of any accident, they are expected to pay for the treatment out of their own pockets and have not been provided any insurance by the department, she added.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “I have ordered an inquiry and the report is awaited, after which the administration would work on the steps to avoid such accidents in future.” The DEO has been directed to release the eligible compensation for family of the deceased, which might get delayed due to code of conduct in force, added the DC.

No lessons learnt

Five years back, a 43-year-old mid-day meal worker of Nabipur village was charred to death while preparing food in the school kitchen and the family was never provided with any compensation. Few years back, another worker, Jaswinder Kaur of Ladhowal, sustained severe injuries in a pressure cooker accident due to its explosion. Kaur later received an amount of ₹15,000 for the treatment, whereas it did cost her more than the given amount.