Ludhiana: Migrant couple critically injured in suspected gas leak blast

A couple sustained serious burn injuries in a suspected LPG cylinder gas leak explosion at their residence in Sanjay Gandhi Colony of Focal Point on Friday morning. The incident occurred around 7.30 am, when a minor leak from a LPG cylinder is believed to have triggered a sudden blaze as the woman attempted to light the stove to prepare breakfast. The victims have been identified as Vikas Kumar, 23, and his wife Rita, 22, both daily wage labourers from Bihar. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Vikas Kumar, 23, and his wife Rita, 22, both daily wage labourers from Bihar. The couple had been living in a single-room accommodation. They moved to the city nearly one-and-a-half years ago for work.

According to residents of the colony, Rita was following her usual morning routine when the explosion occurred.

“The moment she ignited the stove, the room burst into flames,” said a neighbour.

“We rushed to the spot after hearing their cries and managed to extinguish the fire before taking them to the civil hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, both were later referred to the government hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.” the neighbour added.

Assistant sub-inspector Darshan Singh from Focal Point police station said Rita sustained over 60% burns while Vikas has suffered around 50% burn injuries. “Their condition is critical. We will record their statements once they are stable,” he said, adding that preliminary investigations suggest a gas leak went unnoticed overnight, leading to the explosion.