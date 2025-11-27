Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: NGT pulls up officials over tree felling in Sirhind canal lining

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 03:16 am IST

Chief secretary, Ludhiana DFO ordered to identify negligent officers and contractors within 3 months and take strict action against them

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed government officials after confirming large-scale damage to forest land during the concrete lining of the Sirhind Canal. Acting on a petition by the public action committee (PAC), the tribunal, in its order dated November 13, has directed the chief secretary of the water resources department and the Ludhiana divisional forest officer (DFO) to identify all responsible officers and contractors and take strict legal action within three months.

Illegal mining activities at the site exposed tree roots. (HT Photo)
Illegal mining activities at the site exposed tree roots. (HT Photo)

Kapil Arora, a member of the PAC, said the canal lining work began in December 2024. Soon after, local residents reported that forested areas were being damaged. When the PAC team inspected the site, they found that the executive engineer of the Ropar division had allowed contractors to cut trees and set up a batching plant inside the forest area without obtaining the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) from the forest department.

Illegal mining activities at the site exposed tree roots and reports surfaced that two Schedule-I snakes had been killed.

The PAC later submitted a formal complaint to forest authorities before approaching the NGT.

PAC members Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Colonel Gill said the joint committee appointed by the tribunal verified the allegations.

The forest department submitted a detailed list of illegally felled trees, reporting that the timber had gone missing.

Though a police complaint was filed at Doraha police station, no action had been taken.

The tribunal said that the forest department also imposed environmental compensation of over 40 lakh on the irrigation department, of which 11.19 lakh has been deposited. PAC argued that using public funds to pay penalties for officials’ violations was unacceptable, a point the NGT agreed with.

In its order, the tribunal noted that the batching plant was set up inside forest land without a forest NOC or consent from the Pollution Control Board, clear violations of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The forest department has been directed to pursue action under Sections 29, 30, 32, and 33 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and submit a compliance report within four months.

The NGT also instructed the water resources department and forest department to take action against the contractors involved. It observed that responsible officers were negligent and possibly colluding, ordering the chief secretary to identify such officials and take appropriate action within three months.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: NGT pulls up officials over tree felling in Sirhind canal lining
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has criticized government officials for severe forest damage caused by the concrete lining of the Sirhind Canal, directing the chief secretary and Ludhiana DFO to identify responsible parties and impose legal action within three months. The tribunal highlighted violations of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, following a petition by the public action committee.