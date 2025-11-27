Ludhiana: NGT pulls up officials over tree felling in Sirhind canal lining

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed government officials after confirming large-scale damage to forest land during the concrete lining of the Sirhind Canal. Acting on a petition by the public action committee (PAC), the tribunal, in its order dated November 13, has directed the chief secretary of the water resources department and the Ludhiana divisional forest officer (DFO) to identify all responsible officers and contractors and take strict legal action within three months. Illegal mining activities at the site exposed tree roots. (HT Photo)

Kapil Arora, a member of the PAC, said the canal lining work began in December 2024. Soon after, local residents reported that forested areas were being damaged. When the PAC team inspected the site, they found that the executive engineer of the Ropar division had allowed contractors to cut trees and set up a batching plant inside the forest area without obtaining the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) from the forest department.

Illegal mining activities at the site exposed tree roots and reports surfaced that two Schedule-I snakes had been killed.

The PAC later submitted a formal complaint to forest authorities before approaching the NGT.

PAC members Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Colonel Gill said the joint committee appointed by the tribunal verified the allegations.

The forest department submitted a detailed list of illegally felled trees, reporting that the timber had gone missing.

Though a police complaint was filed at Doraha police station, no action had been taken.

The tribunal said that the forest department also imposed environmental compensation of over ₹40 lakh on the irrigation department, of which ₹11.19 lakh has been deposited. PAC argued that using public funds to pay penalties for officials’ violations was unacceptable, a point the NGT agreed with.

In its order, the tribunal noted that the batching plant was set up inside forest land without a forest NOC or consent from the Pollution Control Board, clear violations of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The forest department has been directed to pursue action under Sections 29, 30, 32, and 33 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and submit a compliance report within four months.

The NGT also instructed the water resources department and forest department to take action against the contractors involved. It observed that responsible officers were negligent and possibly colluding, ordering the chief secretary to identify such officials and take appropriate action within three months.