Ludhiana: PAU, vet varsity students stage sit-ins over unmet demands

Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have launched indefinite protests, alleging the state government has failed to address their long-standing demands. The demonstrations began at PAU on Wednesday and intensified on Thursday, spreading to GADVASU, as students staged sit-ins and rallies. Veterinary Students Union of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University stage a protest in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

At PAU, PhD, MSc, and BSc students, along with alumni, staged a sit-in at Gate No 1 and later marched to the vice-chancellor’s office at Thapar Hall. Protesters under the PAU Students Association (PAUSA) accused the government of ignoring its promise to fill vacancies, including agricultural officers and agriculture masters in schools.

“We have met ministers over 17 times, but no action has been taken. Our demands remain unmet,” said student leader Harman Mann. Students are demanding urgent recruitment in the agriculture department, Mandi Board, horticulture department, MARKFED, and PUNSEED, warning they will continue agitation until a formal notification is issued.

Meanwhile, veterinary students at GADVASU launched their own indefinite protest on Thursday, demanding higher internship stipends.

Calling the current allowance “grossly inadequate,” the Veterinary Students Union said interns in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Varanasi receive significantly higher stipends despite Punjab interns shouldering 24×7 emergency duties. They alleged being excluded from discussions, with a promised meeting with the Finance Minister held without informing them.

“Repeated appeals have fallen on deaf ears,” the union said. They staged a peaceful protest on August 25 but have now escalated to an indefinite rally, pledging to continue until their demands are met.

Both the student groups expressed regret for inconvenience caused to the public but stressed that their protests are necessary to safeguard their future. They warned that if their demands are not addressed swiftly, unrest could escalate further.