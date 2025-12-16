Ludhiana: Poll duty-exempt teachers roped in to manage exams amid staff shortage

Government primary schools across Ludhiana witnessed disruption on Monday as examinations for primary classes were conducted amid staff shortage, with many teachers exempted from attending school after election duty and several others called for rehearsal related to vote counting. Students of a government primary school appearing for a unit test in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to teachers, nearly 50 % of the teaching staff from each government school in the district had been deployed for poll duties and were officially exempted from attending school on Monday. At the same time, only a handful of teachers who were not assigned poll duty were called for rehearsal related to the counting of votes. As a result, several teachers who had been exempted from work were on Monday asked to report for duty to manage examinations, leaving many schools with reduced staff strength on the day the exams began.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said over 50 % of the staff from every government school in the district had been deployed on election duties. “With teachers engaged in rehearsals, there was a shortage of staff in schools. Conducting examinations under such conditions was challenging,” he said.

The impact was particularly visible in smaller schools.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union and head teacher of Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, explained the difficulty faced by his school. “Our school has only four teaching staff. Three were on election duty and were exempted from attending school on Monday, while the remaining teacher was deployed for vote-counting duty,” he said.

He added that despite official exemption, some teachers still reported to schools to ensure that examinations were conducted smoothly.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers Front, criticised the deployment of teachers for election duties. “Bimonthly tests for senior classes are approaching and winter vacations will begin from December 24. After the break, students will appear for pre-board examinations. Teachers are required in classrooms for revision and academic guidance, but election duties have kept them away from conducting lessons at a crucial time,” he said, adding that such disruptions directly affect students’ academic performance.

Responding to the concerns, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said that teachers were officially exempted from attending school on Monday following election duty. However, due to the examination schedule, teachers were requested to remain present during exam hours, he said.

“Only a limited number of staff were deployed for vote-counting rehearsals. Examinations will be conducted smoothly,” he added.