Ludhiana: Power supply crippled as PSPCL staff begin 3-day mass leave protest

Nearly 1,320 employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) in Ludhiana district went on a three-day mass leave protest from Monday, crippling routine power supply operations and leaving the system under severe strain. PSPCL has deployed clerical staff and other non-technical employees, including women, to run 66 KV substations. (HT Photo)

Several routine services including repairing faulty equipment, installing transformers and electricity cables, providing new meter connections, replacing burnt or damaged meters, and extending loads have come to a complete standstill, officials said.

The workers, being led by multiple unions, are demanding release of 13% pending dearness allowance, restoration of the old pension scheme, rectification of pay and pension anomalies, regularisation of contract workers, and recruitment for nearly 50,000 vacant posts.

To maintain supply, the department has reassigned employees from billing, enforcement, and divisional offices to the distribution wing. However, officials warned the timing is critical, as the paddy season and monsoon increase feeder tripping cases, technical glitches, and faults, while high demand puts additional pressure on sub-stations.

“With 60% to 65% of staff on strike, managing operations is extremely difficult. We have shifted all available workforce to electricity distribution, but repairs and restoration will be delayed, especially if rain worsens the situation, said Tarsem Lal, XEN, Model Town division.

Peons, clerks posted at high-risk zones

To keep the power flowing, PSPCL has resorted to the controversial step of deploying clerical staff, peons, chowkidars, and other non-technical employees including women to run 66 KV substations.

The decision has triggered outrage among unions, who warn it puts lives at risk.

“Sub-stations are high-risk zones. In an emergency, how will untrained staff manage live wires, complex circuits, and high-voltage equipment? This is gambling with safety”, said Rashpal Singh, deputy general secretary of PSPCL Employees’ Federation (AITUC).

Farmer union backs strike

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has thrown its weight behind the protest, urging the government to accept the employees’ demands. In a letter issued on Monday, the union said it “fully supports the employees’ legitimate rights” and called on the authorities to resolve the matter without delay.

Public concern over the impact of the strike is also growing. In Ugrahan, villagers entered a substation to raise objections to the absence of technical staff. They claimed the department had stationed only a clerical employee there, leaving no one qualified to respond to outages or emergencies. “How will a clerk manage high-voltage equipment in such situations?” a villager asked.

PSPCL invokes ESMA

The PSPCL has warned employees against joining the strike, citing the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) 1947, under which violators face up to three years in jail, fines, pay cuts, stalled promotions, service breaks, and even dismissal for disrupting power supply.

When contacted,chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “We are managing the situation with the present workforce. Regarding the deployment of clerical and non-technical staff in substations, the department is already grappling with a staff shortage. With this strike, we have no choice but to use their services for routine operations. To ensure their safety, we have also deployed XENs and SDOs at each substation so that any mishaps can be avoided.”