Ludhiana | Punjab Agricultural University students stage protest against offline exams

Students of the Punjab Agricultural University staged a protest outside Thapar Hall of the university, criticising the university’s decision to hold offline exams after not allowing offline classes for the entire semester.
Punjab Agricultural University students protesting against the varisty’s decision to hold offline exams outside the VC office in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The students of Punjab Agricultural University on Monday staged a protest outside Thapar Hall of the university demanding online exams.

Students thronged to Thapar Hall, the university’s administrative block, at 10am to mark their protest. They said since they studied online the entire semester, the exams should also be conducted online.

Angrej Singh Mann, a final year BSc agriculture student, who is leading the protest said classes were shunned earlier as teachers were staging protests against the state government before online classes were announced.

“The classes of this semester were conducted online and students did not have access to resource material and books. So, it is unfair for us to take exams offline,” he said.

The university had earlier announced that the exams for second-, third- and fourth-year undergraduate students will be conducted from February 17 offline.

PAU teachers’ association president Dr HS Kingra has also extended support to the students.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
