Ludhiana: Pvt firms flout MC orders, dig up BRS Nagar Road

At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) has strictly prohibited any digging work during the monsoon season, private companies have been openly violating these orders in the city’s posh area of BRS Nagar. A pit dug in the road by private companies to lay wires defying MC’s permission in BRS Nagar I-Block in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Despite clear directions from mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, instructing all officials to halt digging or wire-laying activities to prevent road damage and public inconvenience during rains, private contractors were seen installing underground wires in Block I of BRS Nagar.

Residents of the area have expressed anger, pointing out how freshly laid roads are being dug up without any checks. “The MC announced a complete ban on digging to avoid waterlogging and road cave-ins during rains, but in reality, private companies are ignoring these orders and no action is being taken,” said Rupinder Kaur, resident of Block I.

According to MC officials, every year during the rainy season, digging leads to major problems like damaged roads, blocked drains, and flooding in low-lying areas. The civic body had issued orders this year to all telecom, internet and power companies to stop installation works till the end of monsoon.

However, in BRS Nagar, fresh digging was seen near footpaths, and trenches remained open after wire installations, posing safety risks to pedestrians.

Sources said the concerned junior engineers (JEs) and other officials failed to stop the ongoing work, raising questions about supervision and enforcement of the MC’s own orders.

Meanwhile, MC officials assured that notices would be issued and strict penalties imposed on the companies found guilty of violating the ban.

MC superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta said, “I will direct the officials concerned to look into the matter and fill the dug-up area.”

The residents have demanded immediate action to stop the ongoing work and permanent repairs of the damaged stretches to avoid accidents and waterlogging.