Ludhiana: Raid on peddlers leads to gunfight, one injured

A police raid in Gaosian Khan Muhammad village on Friday led to a gunfight when members of a drug trafficking gang opened fire at a joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) from Jalandhar and Ludhiana rural police. One individual, identified as Davinder Singh, was injured in the exchange, while the key accused, Sunny, managed to flee with his accomplices. The police team at Gaosian Khan Muhammad village, where the encounter took place, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The injured, a resident of Akkuwal village, was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for treatment. He was shot during the confrontation.

According to officials, the ANTF team had reached the village in search of Sunny, a resident of Vehra village, Mehatpur in Jalandhar, who managed to escape with two of his accomplices.

The ANTF team had received a tip-off regarding Sunny’s presence at the residence of Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Gorsian Khan Muhammad village. Sunny, who is wanted in a drug trafficking case, was believed to be hiding at Kuldeep’s house. When the police team arrived at the location and attempted to apprehend him, Sunny, Kuldeep, and two others attempted to flee through the back door.

When the police team gave them a chase the accused allegedly fired at the police.

In the ensuing shootout, a bullet struck Davinder, injuring him seriously. The other suspects, however, managed to escape.

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said that multiple police teams, including those from Jagraon, are currently pursuing the absconding accused. “We have strong leads and are confident that they will be arrested soon,” he said.

“They all are facing multiple charges. Sunny has two cases of drug trafficking, trespass and assault. Kuldeep Singh Keepa is facing trial in five cases, including snatching and drug peddling, while Davinder Singh has three cases against him.,” the SSP added.