Ludhiana: Ration depots to remain open on weekends till Sept 30: Govt

With just a month left for the e-KYC deadline, the Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has directed all ration depot holders to keep their outlets open every day, including Saturdays and Sundays, until 30 September. The move aims to ensure 100% completion of e-KYC for beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act, 2013. To increase awareness, district supervisors are asked to display lists of beneficiaries yet to complete e-KYC at panchayat offices, religious institutions, and outside ration depots. (HT Photo)

The drive targets existing beneficiaries receiving free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, verifying their authenticity and removing ineligible or deceased beneficiaries from the system. It is part of the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ initiative to issue new ration cards to deserving families.

According to official data, Ludhiana district has over 17 lakh beneficiaries, of which 2.4 lakh are yet to complete their e-KYC. The notification, dated August 25, instructs depot holders to operate from 9 am to 5 pm warning that failure to comply will invite action under the TPDS Control Order, 2016.

Depot holders have also been told to use iris scanners for e-KYC, as reliance on fingerprints alone has caused difficulties for beneficiaries with worn-out prints. A video tutorial on using iris scanners has been shared with them.

Meanwhile, ration depot holders have demanded to pay them for e-KYC drills at par with other agencies. Karamjit Singh Arechha, national assistant secretary and state president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, said, “We implement government initiatives at the grassroots level but are underpaid. Our commission of ₹90 per quintal is already low. With beneficiaries being removed after e-KYC, our margins will be further reduced, causing financial strain.”