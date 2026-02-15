Ludhiana: Rights panel seeks report on lack of safe crossing outside ISBT

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has sought a detailed report from the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner and the deputy commissioner over the absence of a foot overbridge outside the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT), where commuters are reportedly risking their lives while crossing the busy road. Pedestrians crossing the road outside the bus stand in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The commission acted on a complaint filed by city-based activist Arvind Sharma. In his petition, Sharma alleged that after the construction of a flyover near the ISBT, pedestrians have been left with no safe passage to enter the bus stand. He stated that thousands of daily passengers are forced to cross a heavily congested road as there is neither a foot overbridge nor an underpass at the site.

According to the complaint, the flyover descends exactly near the main entry gates of the bus terminal. Vehicles coming down from the flyover reportedly move at high speed, making it extremely dangerous for pedestrians. The road leading to the bus stand remains busy throughout the day, and there is no provision for pedestrians to take a safe U-turn or alternative route.

The complainant further mentioned that several accidents have taken place at the spot, and in some cases, people have allegedly lost their lives. He urged the authorities to immediately construct a foot overbridge or an underpass to prevent further mishaps and to ensure the safety of the public.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the commission has directed the MC commissioner and the deputy commissioner to submit their respective reports before the next date of hearing, which has been fixed for March 12.

Meanwhile, speaking on condition of anonymity, an MC official said the stretch in question falls under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority, and any decision regarding construction of a pedestrian facility would have to be taken by the concerned highway authorities.