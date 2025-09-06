Ludhiana: RTA blacklists over 430 vehicles in district over unpaid challans

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has blacklisted over 430 vehicles in Ludhiana district after their owners failed to clear pending challans within the stipulated 90-day period. According to RTO officials, once a vehicle is blacklisted, the owner cannot renew the registration certificate (RC), apply for fitness certificates, or transfer ownership until all dues are paid. (HT Photo)

Officials said the step has been taken to enforce stricter compliance with traffic regulations and to address the mounting backlog of unpaid fines in the district.

The state transport commissioner had issued a directive on March 21 mandating that vehicles with unpaid challans beyond the 90-day deadline be blacklisted in the system. The order also bars insurance renewals, blocking claims in case of accidents or damage.

“The action is part of our routine enforcement process which is meant to ensure accountability. Before blacklisting, repeated reminders were sent, but many owners ignored them. We are left with no choice but to take strict action,” said Rupinder Singh, assistant transport officer (Enforcement).

The consequences of blacklisting are wide-ranging. Owners cannot sell or transfer vehicles as the RC process is blocked. Commercial vehicles are hit harder, as they cannot renew fitness certificates or permits, making it illegal for them to operate. Insurance companies are also restricted from renewing policies for blacklisted vehicles, leaving owners without cover on the road.

The process begins when unpaid challans are flagged in the system. If not settled within 90 days, the vehicle is marked blacklisted.

RTO officials cautioned that blacklisted vehicles found plying on the roads are liable to be seized, while owners may face additional e-challans or fines.

To restore a vehicle’s status, owners must clear all pending challans. Once payments are made, the vehicle is automatically removed from the blacklist, and related processes such as registration, insurance, and ownership transfer can resume.