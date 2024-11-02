Ludhiana’s AQI worsens further into red zone, reaches 342

{Diwali celebrations continue} Motorists on a smoggy evening in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

As Diwali celebrations continued for the second day, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) took a sharp dive, falling from 249 on Friday night to 342 on Saturday afternoon.

After the fresh reading, the city’s AQI has been categorised as ‘very poor’, casting a shadow of doubt over the ‘green Diwali’ claims made by the authorities.

Even the pollution meter at Punjab Agricultural University’s second gate, which is among the ‘cleaner’ part of the city, showed high pollution levels, raising concerns among the locals.

Residents said pollution in densely populated old city areas and industrial zones may be even higher and pushed for meters to be installed in these areas to get a more holistic idea of the ground situation.

‘Ludhiana second most polluted district in state’

Among all the districts in the state, Ludhiana recorded the second highest AQI levels, averaging 339 across district, just behind Amritsar’s 368.

Jaspal Singh, a local economist, said, “Each year, officials set rules for a green Diwali and say they regulate cracker-bursting hours. But without enforcement, these efforts are ineffective. The pollution control department should install AQI monitors across the city to reflect true air quality readings.”

Many on morning walks reported difficulty in breathing and irritation in their eyes due to the lingering haze.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 is ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Adding to the concerns, the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre reported 97 incidents of stubble burning across the district in the past 17 days, with 15 cases in Samrala and Khanna in just the last two days.

“The air quality is dangerously polluted,” said an expert from the pollution department. “While firecracker use has certainly contributed, stubble burning is also a significant factor,” the official added.

As the festive season continues, pollution levels highlight the challenge of balancing festive traditions with environmental health.