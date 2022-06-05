Ludhiana’s coaching centres fail to pass muster with fire department
Despite the fire department issuing notices to owners of coaching centres in the Model Town Extension tuition market three days ago, none of the centres were found complying to fire safety norms during an inspection conducted on Saturday.
The owners of nine coaching centres were issued notices under sections of the Punjab Fire Safety Measures and Prevention and Control of Fire Act. The defaulters have been directed to make proper fire safety arrangements within 30 days or challans worth ₹50,000 will be imposed on them.
On March 16, the civic body had issued public notices asking different sectors, including coaching institutes, and the industry, to ensure that they comply with fire safety norms within the month. The department had also distributed public notices in the Model Town extension tuition market, but no institute owner showed up for availing the non-objection certificate.
The department had commenced action against coaching centres on June 1 and inspection notices were served to the owners. Sub-fire officer (SFO) Navrang Singh said, “No coaching centre was found with proper fire safety arrangements. If they still fail to make the arrangements then challans will be imposed on the owners.”
Fire station officer (FSO) Maninder Singh said apart from imposing a challan after 30 days, a second notice will also be served and the challan amount will be doubled, if they failed to make fire-safety arrangements. The MC can also seal the building. He urged the owners to step forward and avail a fire NOC for the safety of students and staff.
Inspection notices served to four other institutes:
The fire brigade officials also served inspection notices against four other institutes in the market and said inspections will be conducted in the establishments after three days. SFO Singh said all coaching institutes in different parts of the city will be inspected in the coming days.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics