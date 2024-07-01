 Ludhiana’s first BNS case registered at Dehlon police station - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana’s first BNS case registered at Dehlon police station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The Ludhiana police commissionerate’s first FIR under the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered at Dehlon police station at 7.35 pm, Monday.

Starting July 1, India has replaced its colonial-era criminal laws with a set of three new penal laws (Shutterstock)

The FIR has been registered under Sections 303 (2) (theft), 304 (2) (theft in a dwelling house) and 317 (2) (receiving stolen property) against Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Rahul Singh who had allegedly stolen mobile phones and motorbikes. The case was registered on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector Buta Singh.

Starting July 1, India has replaced its colonial-era criminal laws with a set of three new penal laws. The Indian Penal Code of 1860 has been substituted by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or the BNS, the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973 has given way to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita or the BNSS, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 has been replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

