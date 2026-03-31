Ludhiana’s para table-tennis star bags bronze in international championship

City’s para table tennis player Shubham Wadhwa continued his international run by clinching a bronze medal at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Para Future Costa Brava 2026, held from March 26 to 29. Ludhiana’s para table tennis player Shubham Wadhwa. (HT Photo)

Wadhwa secured his place on the podium after reaching the semifinals. In the quarterfinal, he registered a commendable win over a Chinese opponent to move into the last four. However, his campaign ended in a closely fought semi final clash against a player from France, where he went down 3-2.

The latest medal adds another significant chapter to Wadhwa’s growing list of achievements on the international stage. Last year, he won a silver medal in the mixed doubles event at the ITTF World Para Challenger in Giza, Egypt.

In August last year, Wadhwa also bagged a bronze medal in mixed doubles at the ITTF World Para Elite in Spokane, Washington. Earlier, in June 2025, he delivered a remarkable double-bronze performance at the ITTF World Para Future tournament in Taipei, winning medals in both men’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

At the national level too, Wadhwa has been in dominant form. In March last year, he won gold at the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi, defeating Rajasthan’s Madhuram 3-0 in the final. Around the same time, he also secured two gold medals and a bronze at the UTT 2nd Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship in Vadodara.

His achievements also include multiple national titles, including a gold in men’s singles Class-3 at the UTT Para Nationals in Indore in 2023. Wadhwa credited the support of the Act Humane Foundation for playing a key role in his journey, saying the sponsorship and encouragement have helped im perform consistently at the highest level.