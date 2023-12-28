Ludhiana’s RT-PCR lab yet to be operational

As Covid-19 cases have seen a surge across the nation, Ludhiana’s health department RTPCR testing lab is still to get the necessary approval to be functional. The lab, intended to commence operations in July 2022, has faced persistent delays. The infrastructure is ready at the lab in the Ludhiana civil hospital and staff has been appointed. (Manish/HT)

Despite investments exceeding ₹50 lakh, the civil hospital’s RT-PCR lab remains dormant as it awaits approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The facility, equipped with essential machinery and a staff of 11 members, is ready from an infrastructure standpoint. The staff includes a senior research assistant, three research assistants, three technicians, two lab attendants, one data operator and a sweeper.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

However, the lack of approval from the designated authority prevents the commencement of sample testing at the facility. The delay raises concerns, particularly with the reported emergence of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in New Delhi, highlighting the urgency of robust testing capabilities.

Microbiologist Dr Gurvinder Singh expressed readiness and said, “All the desired infrastructure has been put in place and staff has been appointed. We are waiting for approval that we will get after blind samples are sent here for verification. As soon as we get approval, the lab will be started as everything is in place from our end.”

The need for the lab became evident during the onset of Covid when a significant number of samples had to be sent to Patiala for testing. Initiated in June 2022, the lab’s setup was anticipated to be operational by August in the same year. Subsequent deadlines were extended to September 2022, October, and eventually December 2022.