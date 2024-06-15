Ludhiana’s Saksham bags gold at National Kickboxing Championship

The 16-year old city lad clinched a gold at the Juniors National Kickboxing Championship in the U-19 (-94 kg) light contact category, held at Siliguri, West Bengal, from June 10 to June 14. Saksham Kapoor, a Civil Lines resident, takes inspiration from his coach Armaan Ali who himself is a three-time national gold medalist. (HT Photo)

Saksham Kapoor, a commerce student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, has now been selected for the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) Youth World Kickboxing Championships, which will take place in Budapest, Hungary, from August 23 to September 1.

Kapoor, who aspires to make a career in sports, is a national level taekwondo player in the U-19 (+78 kg) category and is gearing up for Junior National Taekwondo Championship on June 28 in Odisha, after he bagged a gold at the state championship last month. He also bagged a bronze in the CBSE North Zone Games last year and a gold at the Manchester Cup Taekwondo Championship held in Ludhiana last month.

Saksham, a Civil Lines resident, takes inspiration from his coach Armaan Ali who himself is a three-time national gold medalist. He said, “My coach used to train kids in a park near my house and I used to only watch them practice as I was a very introverted and under-confident child but when I turned 10, I approached him for taekwondo classes and that is how this journey began.” He mentioned that taekwondo and kickboxing have helped him develop a personality and made him a better person.

His father, Amit Kapoor, is a businessman and his mother runs a jewellery store but rather than joining his family business, Saksham wants to take sports as a career and wishes to train players in the future as he prefers passion over money. He scored 91% in class X results declared last month and credits his game for this achievement. “I was never good in studies but being involved in sports has helped me increase concentration and has surely sharpened my mind,” he added.