Ludhiana: Shoe trader Prinkle again lands in police net

Controversial shoe trader Gurwinder Singh Prinkle landed into trouble after the police arrested him again in another case related to using derogatory remarks in a video and flaunting his licensee weapon on social networking sites on Friday. He came to the new court complex for the hearing of a case when the police arrested him. Prinkle tried to escape to avoid police, but the police foiled the bid. (HT Photo)

Prinkle tried to escape to avoid police, but the police foiled the bid. He was produced before the court. The court remanded Prinkle for one day in police custody. The fresh FIR has been lodged following the statement of advocate Gagandeep Singh. According to Gagandeep Singh, the court has also cancelled his conditional bail in the previous case.

The fresh FIR has been lodged under sections 74 (assault or use criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 296 (obscene acts), 356 (1) (defamation as the act of making an imputation against a person, company, or association that intends to harm their reputation), 356 (2) (defamation), 79 (criminalizes acts, including words, gestures, sounds, or the exhibition of objects, when they are intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 111 (Organised Crime as a continuous unlawful activity) of BNS, 67, 67-A, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Division number 5 police station.

Gagandeep Singh stated that he is counsel to former MLA and Congress leader Simarjeet Singh Bains in a case. Prinkle nursed a rivalry against Bains following which the former started targeting him. Prinkle passed derogatory remarks against him, his wife and other family members in a video. He filed a complaint to the police following which the Sarabha Nagar Police station lodged an FIR against Prinkle on November 16, 2022. He was arrested in the case on August 19 this year. He got bail on August 30 with a condition that he would not use derogatory remarks against the complainant and anyone related to the case.

“Prinkle came out of the jail on August 31. On September 1 he again used derogatory remarks against my wife, me, lawyers fraternity and police in a video on a web channel. Prinkle also flaunted his licensee weapon on his social media account following which I filed a complaint to the police,” said the advocate.

“I had also moved an application before the court for cancellation of his conditional bail in the previous case. The hearing in the case was on Friday. As Prinkle came to the court complex, the police arrested him,” he said.