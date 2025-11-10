Ludhiana: Snatcher flees with gold ring, phone of 70-year-old, caught later

A 70-year-old food outlet owner in Rajguru Nagar fell victim to a snatcher who struck while engaging him in a conversation. The accused fled with the elderly man’s mobile phone and gold ring, but was later arrested by the Sarabha Nagar police, who revealed that he already faced four previous FIRs for theft and snatching. Sections 304 (snatching) and 317(2) (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped on the accused. (HT Photo)

The police registered a case on the complaint of Gurvir Singh, a resident of New Rajguru Nagar, against the accused identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Jinda, a resident of Bhanohar village.

In his complaint, Gurvir Singh stated that he was sitting outside his shop on Saturday afternoon when a man stopped his motorcycle nearby. The stranger began chatting casually, enquiring about the shop and admiring the gold ring on the elderly man’s finger. “He said they had a wedding in their family and wanted to get a similar ring. When I showed him the ring, he suddenly snatched it along with my mobile phone and sped away before I could react,” the complainant said.

After the incident, the victim informed his family and reported the matter to the police. Head constable Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer from the Sarabha Nagar police station, said cops traced the accused using CCTV footage that captured his bike near the scene. Gurwinder Singh was soon arrested, and the stolen ring and mobile phone were recovered from him. Police also recovered three more snatched mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the crime.

The investigation officer added that the accused is a drug addict who resorted to snatching to fund his addiction. A case under Sections 304 (snatching) and 317(2) (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him.