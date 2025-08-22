Ludhiana: Speeding car claims 30-yr-old realtor’s life on Dugri Road

In a late-night accident on Wednesday, a 30-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a speeding KIA car on Dugri Road. The victim, Vikas Sharma, a resident of Golden Enclave, was riding his Activa when the collision threw him nearly 30 metres away. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Vikas Sharma, the victim. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses rushed the blood-soaked man to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), but doctors declared him brought dead. Vikas was the only son in his family. His brother had died 12 years ago, leaving him to live with his widowed mother, while his married sister lives separately.

According to locals, Vikas was returning home from work when the speeding KIA car rammed into his scooter near the Flower Chowk. The impact was so severe that his Activa was left mangled, and his body sustained grievous injuries on the head and face.

The accused driver abandoned the accident site but drove the car—despite a burst tyre and oil leakage—towards his residence in GK Vihar Colony. Locals, who followed the trail of oil, claimed that the driver is a resident of the same area.

Residents alleged that police reached the scene nearly two hours after the accident. Even by 3 am, they were only assuring people that the car had been seized and the accused identified. This delay sparked outrage among locals, who accused the police of negligence and laxity in handling such a serious case.

ASI Balbir Singh, who reached the spot, confirmed that the car had been seized and said, “We are examining the CCTV footage of the area. The accused driver will be arrested soon. An FIR has been lodged against the reckless driver.”