Ludhiana: Strike for regular jobs paralyses bus services, commuters a harried lot

The government-run bus services came to a grinding halt in Ludhiana on Wednesday afternoon after contractual workers of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC went on a statewide strike, demanding release of their jailed colleagues and fulfilment of their job regularisation demand. Commuters waiting for buses at the Ludhiana bus stand on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Called under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union (25/11), the strike began at 12 noon and is anticipated to continue till Thursday. Union leaders said buses already on route were instructed to return to their respective depots in support of the protest.

According to officials, only a small number of Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses operated by regular employees continued to ply. However, with nearly 90% of the total workforce of drivers and conductors working on contract or through outsourcing, the strike by contractual staff brought the bus services in Ludhiana to near standstill. As a result, most routes across Punjab remained suspended, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at bus stands and scrambling for alternative transport.

Parveen Kumar, general secretary of the union in Ludhiana, said, “We observed a complete strike and halted operations of all our buses at the Ludhiana depot from 12 pm. Even the buses that were already on route were directed to return to their respective depots in support of the strike. If the state government fails to address our concerns, the statewide strike will continue till Thursday midnight.”

Officials wishing not to be named said 52 out of 92 Punjab Roadways buses remained off road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. In the case of PRTC, around 40% to 50% of operations were disrupted, affecting almost every major route across the state. Only a limited number of buses operated by regular employees continued to operate.

Meanwhile, commuters including women, office goers and students remained at the receiving end of the strike. Long queues were seen at Ludhiana bus stand with passengers waiting in uncertainty and rushing to arrange private transport at higher fares.

Vanya, a traveller from Jagraon, said, “I travel to Ludhiana to attend my CA coaching classes. Like any other day, after finishing my classes, I reached the bus stand to board a bus home but I was told that no bus is operating today for Jagraon. Now, I have to look for a private one. The standoff is between the employees and the government but it is the regular commuters who are paying the price.”

In several cases, passengers already travelling towards their destinations were left stranded midway after buses refused to proceed further to join the strike. Karuna Sharma, a traveller from Jalandhar, said, “I boarded a bus this morning from Jalandhar to Ludhiana but the conductor asked us to get off at the Jalandhar bypass, saying the bus would not go ahead because of the strike. We had no option but to arrange our own transport from there.”

When contacted, Navraj Batish, general manager, Punjab Roadways, said, “A meeting between the union leaders and senior officials is underway so I can’t comment at this stage.” There was no major disruption, he added.