Ludhiana: Surge in fever, gastro, skin infections in dist

The people affected by floods are complaining of skin allergies, fever and gastric problems in the medical camps organised by the local health department. As the number of the people affected by floods increased, the department organised seven special medical camps to cater to them. (HT Photo)

The local health department organised around 160 camps for flood-affected areas from September 5-8 and the camps will continue. On September 5, 18 camps were organized, 65 camps on September 6, 24 camps on September 7, and 64 camps on September 8.

A total of 15,519 patients have visited these camps. 905 of these patients were diagnosed with skin allergies, 868 patients had fever, and 182 patients suffered from gastro issues.

A total of 14 flood area teams are working in these camps.

Besides the camps, 94 Aam Aadmi Clinics are also giving services to flood affected people.

The district recorded over 300 mm rain last week leading to flooding in many areas including the low lying pockets along the Buddha Nullah in the city which overflowed and swept into the streets and homes.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said, “We have camps all around the district. In Sidhwan Bedt, Sasrali, Dholewal, ect. our teams are on the ground to monitor the situation.”

She said that there were 31 AACs in the areas along the Buddha Nullah which are equipped with testing kits for vector-borne diseases.

She said that the department will identify high-risk areas and set up special camps there from September 10-20.