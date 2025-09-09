Ludhiana: Sutlej waters recede, but erosion poses new threat

While the water level in the Sutlej has started receding, fresh concerns have emerged after soil beneath a small house constructed near the riverbank started eroding. The continuous pressure of water has begun damaging the structure, raising alarm among locals. A house damaged due to soil erosion in Sasrali Colony, Ludhiana, on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to villagers, rooms were dedicated to individuals involved in alleged illegal mining in this village. Residents have raised their voices against illegal mining, which has led to such destruction, as erosion has become more likely in this area due to the activity.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain visited Sasrali village on Sunday to inspect the ongoing work to strengthen the dhussi bundh. He assured residents that the situation remains under control and the district administration is taking all preventive measures.

Jain was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amarjit Bains, SDM East Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, officials from the drainage department, Indian Army personnel, and local villagers. He assessed the embankment work and spoke to teams working on the ground.

The DC informed that, after holding discussions with officials from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), it has been decided to reduce the water release from the dam—from 65,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs. This step is expected to further lower the water level and bring relief to the flood-affected regions.

Jain said that a stone stud is being built under expert supervision to prevent further erosion along the dhussi bandh. “Teams are working round-the-clock at all vulnerable points and there is no immediate threat,” he said, thanking villagers for their cooperation.

He appreciated the army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for offering technical assistance in strengthening the embankment and monitoring weak spots. While minor erosion had earlier allowed water to enter nearby fields, the falling water level is likely to improve the situation.

Senior officials continue to stay stationed along the bundh and are keeping a 24x7 vigil to respond to any emergency.

Later, DC Jain also visited Kasabad village to review the strengthening work there. He praised the support from villagers and volunteers who have stood by the administration in tackling the flood-like situation.