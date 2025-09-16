Ludhiana: Teachers struggle as flood-hit dist schools await relief grants

Even after the government gathered detailed reports of the damage caused due to floods to schools across the state and decided on the budget required for repairs, no financial help has reached the affected institutions. Left to manage on their own, many schools are conducting classes under leaking roofs and within crumbling walls, while others had moved students to verandas. Many schools are conducting classes under leaking roofs and within crumbling walls. (HT Photo)

According to figures from the education department, 242 schools in the district reported flood-related damage. The estimated cost of repair for these institutions stands at ₹614.86 lakh. In addition, 15 block primary education offices (BPEOs) have also reported damages, for which around ₹101.09 lakh would be needed. Schools were instructed to upload details of their losses on a government-managed Google sheet, where more than 250 institutions listed repair costs ranging from a few hundred rupees to several lakhs.

The list paints a grim picture. Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Sahnewal, reported severe waterlogging, with 8,500 sq ft of roof and 560 sq ft of boundary wall affected, along with a demand of ₹15,000 for electricity repairs. Several schools, including Government Middle School Tamkodi, Government High School Sehjo Majra, GSSS Jarg (Girls) and GSSS Talwandi Rai, reported damage to projectors. Government Primary Schools at Kothe Rahlan and Barmi complained of waterlogged premises. Roof leakages, worsened by continuous rains, remain a common issue in many schools.

Mandeep Kaur, head teacher of Government Primary School (GPS), Mangli Nichi, shared, “Our roof is leaking. Initially, we had to make the students sit in the verandah, but since the heat became unbearable, we shifted them back inside despite the condition of the classrooms.”

At GPS Mehlon, single-teacher Jogesh Luthra said the roof of the mid-day meal kitchen was leaking but he had no choice but to fund minor repairs himself. “No financial assistance has reached us yet,” he added.

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar acknowledged the crisis, stating, “We requested urgent repairs for 20-25 schools through the deputy commissioner. Another meeting with higher authorities is scheduled for September 18, but there has been no clarity on when the funds would be received. Teachers are managing with their own efforts for now.”

Administrative secretary of school education, Anindita Mitra, explained that the rural development department has been asked to cover minor works such as land filling, whitewashing, and repairing boundary walls, while the larger demands have been pushed under the disaster relief fund.