Ludhiana: Traffic officer run over near PAU, accused held

A shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly running over a traffic officer with his car during a drunk-driving check near Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) late Thursday night, police said. The accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, 25, of Chet Singh Nagar, Gill Road, who runs a cycle parts shop. (HT Photo)

According to police, ASI Ajaib Singh of Ludhiana traffic wing was conducting a check near Gate Number 8 of PAU when he signalled a Volkswagen car to pull over. Instead, the driver reportedly accelerated straight at the officer.

ASI Lakhbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the car struck ASI Ajaib with such force that he first fell onto the bonnet and then onto the road. “The accused allegedly drove the vehicle over him before speeding away. The officer suffered severe injuries to his right leg and left arm but is currently stable. The attack could have been fatal,” he said.

“The accused was reportedly furious over being stopped for the check. Police said he has no prior criminal record and that the Volkswagen, which he had purchased as a second hand car, had not been transferred in his name. The vehicle has been seized,” the investigating officer said.

“This was not just an assault — it was a deliberate attempt to kill an on-duty officer,” he added.

Police have booked Lovepreet Singh under Sections 109, 115(2), 221, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A probe is on.