Flipkart consignment turns into major heist as truck driver, aide flee with over 200 iPhones in Ludhiana

A high-value consignment from Flipkart turned into a major heist in Ludhiana when a truck driver, who was hired 10 days ago, along with his assistant stole 234 parcels containing 221 iPhones, five other expensive mobile phones and other products, from the vehicle. The stolen material is worth more than ₹1.21 crore. The heist left the authorities and the e-commerce giant reeling. Police teams are conducting raids and have launched an intensive manhunt to apprehend the accused. (HT Photo)

According to police reports, Nasir of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, a truck driver hired just 10 days ago by a logistics firm, along with his assistant Chet, reportedly abandoned the truck inside the warehouse premises in Khanna and fled. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Pritam Sharma of Mahendergarh in Haryana, who is into field operation of a Gurugram-based logistic firm. Sharma, in his complaint, stated that the firm hired Nasir 10 days ago. On September 27, Nasir and Chet loaded 11,677 parcels in the truck from Bhiwandi of Mumbai to be delivered in a warehouse in Khanna.

Sharma told police that Chet drove the truck to the warehouse and fled abandoning the vehicle, while Nasir was not accompanying him. When the e-commerce employees scanned the parcels they found 234 parcels short. They immediately alerted the logistic firm. Later, they filed a complaint to the police. He alleged that the accused stole the mobiles.

The Sadar Khanna police have registered an FIR under Sections 316(3) (criminal breach of trust), 316(4) (criminal breach of trust in respect of property entrusted to them in their capacity as a clerk or servant), 318(4) (cheating) , and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against both Nasir and Chet. Sub-inspector Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police teams are conducting raids and have launched an intensive manhunt to apprehend the duo.