Ludhiana: Two fatal electrocutions prompt Jan 20 protest by PSPCL contract workers

The outsourced employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) working as complaint handling bikes (CHB) and complaint handling wagons (CHW) have announced a protest on January 20 in Ludhiana under the banner of the Powercom and Transco Contract Workers Union. Reportedly, these employees are responsible for attending to electricity related complaints, restoring supply during breakdowns and carrying out emergency repairs often in high risk conditions. These workers are routinely deployed during storms, rains, and night time outages without adequate manpower or safety equipment, union alleged. (HT Photo)

The decision to protest follows two fatal electrocution incidents in the state involving CHB workers within a span of two days along with serious injuries to another worker who is currently battling for his life. The deceased have been identified as Gur Pyar Singh, a CHB worker from Muktsar Sahib, and Sunil Kumar, posted in the Lalru division. Union leaders said both died while on duty, highlighting what they described as chronic neglect of worker safety in the power corporation.

Recently, 44-year-old CHB worker Gurmeet Singh was also electrocuted while working on an 11 KV high tension electricity line under the Aggar Nagar division in Ludhiana, sustaining severe back injuries.

Highlighting their concerns, Balihar Singh, state president of Powercom and Transco Contract Workers Union and state general secretary Rajesh Kumar Maur claimed that the number of contract workers who have lost their lives due to electrocution has crossed 300 over the years since 2012 while hundreds more have been left permanently disabled across the state. They alleged that most of these deaths could have been prevented with proper safety protocols, protective gear and training.

According to the union, CHB and CHW workers are routinely deployed during storms, rains, and night time outages without adequate manpower or safety equipment such as insulated gloves, safety belts, helmets and testing devices. “Despite performing the same high risk duties as regular employees, outsourced workers are denied even the most basic safeguards,” Balihar Singh said.

The union also criticised successive state governments for increasing outsourcing and pushing privatisation in the power sector, which they said has diluted accountability. Workers hired through private contractors, they alleged, have no job security, no guaranteed compensation in case of fatal or serious accidents and no assurance of permanent employment or pension benefits.

Union leaders said they have held several rounds of meetings with PSPCL management and state government officials, but their long pending demands remain unresolved. These include direct absorption of outsourced CHB and CHW workers into PSPCL, safety standards at par with regular employees, government compensation for accident victims, permanent jobs and assured pensions.

Avtar Singh, West Circle head of the union in Ludhiana said, “Despite repeated assurances and several rounds of meetings with the state government and PSPCL management, our most basic demands remain unfulfilled. There is still no clarity on job security for outsourced CHB and CHW workers who continue to work under constant fear of termination and fatal accidents. Every time a worker dies on duty, officials offer verbal assurances but no concrete policy decision follows. Left with no alternative, we are now being forced to protest.”