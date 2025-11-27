Ludhiana: Vet varsity youth festival kicks off

The 14th youth festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University set off with vibrant events celebrating creativity, fine arts, intellectual engagement and spiritual recital on Wednesday. The off-stage segment of the festival was inaugurated by Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, vice-chancellor. (HT Photo)

The festival is divided into two phases. The first phase will have Photography, Quiz, Shabad Gayan, Poster Making, cartooning competitions, On-the-Spot Painting, Clay Modelling, Collage Making competitions, Rangoli Making, Installation, Elocution, and Poetry competitions, Creative Writing, Extempore, Debate, Turban Tying, Mehndi, Lambi Gutt, and Kavishri. This phase will end on November 29.

Extending best wishes, Gill emphasised that participation in extracurricular activities plays a vital role in the holistic development of students. He encouraged students to make full use of such platforms to sharpen their skills and express their creativity.

RS Aulakh, director of students’ welfare, highlighted that youth festivals serve as an important medium for students to express their inner talents. He added that the university continues to provide excellent facilities to nurture students’ abilities, and the enthusiasm among participants reflected their eagerness to perform.

SPS Ghuman, organising secretary of the festival, informed that five events marked the opening day: Photography, Quiz, Shabad Gayan, Poster Making and Cartooning.

The theme for Poster Making was “Youth Festival.” The Photography competition centred on the topic of “Colours of Winters.” The Cartooning topic was “Impact of Social Media.”

In the Photography Competition, first prize was secured by Keerat Kaur Brar (College of Dairy and Food Science Technology), second prize went to Adarsh Kumar (College of Fisheries), and third Prize went to Parmnoor Singh (Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar).

In the Quiz Competition, the first prize was awarded to the College of Fisheries, the second prize to the College of Animal Biotechnology, and the third prize to Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar.

In the Shabad Gayan Competition, the first prize went to College of Fisheries, the second prize went to College of Veterinary Science, and the third prize went to College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul.

Registrar, Suresh Kumar Sharma, graced the Quiz and Shabad Gayan competition session as the chief guest.

Students from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana; College of Dairy and Food Science Technology; College of Fisheries; College of Animal Biotechnology; College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul (Bathinda); Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani; and the affiliated Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar, took part in the competitions.

Ghuman announced the schedule for the next day. On-the-Spot Painting, Clay modelling and Collage Making will take place on November 27, 2025, at the examination hall of the College of Veterinary Science.